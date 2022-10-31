Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Cars | A typical electric driver is a 36-45-year-old man from the capital region, according to the insurance company

October 31, 2022
According to the Pohjola insurance company, more than 80 percent of motorists who have insured their electric cars are men.

Electric cars ownership seems to be strongly concentrated in certain areas in Finland and especially among men, says Pohjola, which sells car insurance.

According to the company, the electric cars it insures are the most in the capital region, but also in other parts of Uusimaa and central Finland. A typical insurance customer who drives an electric car is a 36–45-year-old man who lives in the capital region.

“The reason for this is certainly that there are a lot of cars in the area in general, and in addition, the capital region has a very good framework for the owner of an electric car with its dense urban areas and charging points, says the head of vehicle insurance Kristian Hiljander in the company’s announcement.

Electric has only become common as the motive power of passenger cars in recent years. It can be seen in the average age of insured electric cars, which is 2–3 years. According to Traficom’s statistics, the average age of all passenger cars in traffic in Finland is 12.6 years.

According to Pohjola, the concentration of new car purchases on men can be seen in electric cars even more than in other types of vehicles.

More than 80 percent of the company’s customers who have insured their electric cars are men.

