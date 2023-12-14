Cars | A small Korean SUV was awarded Car of the Year in Finland

Automedia voted the Hyundai Kona as the best car of the year in Finland. The Korean also received praise as an “intelligent electric car” in the HS test.

A year The car in Finland is the Korean small SUV Hyundai Kona.

The car award was given now for the tenth time. The selection is made by the members of the Association of Auto-ja kläinensträdtät ry, i.e., in practice, the media that report on cars.

The winner was crowned at the Car and Transport Gala organized in Järvenpää on Thursday evening.

The most important feature of the best car is considered value for money. In addition, value is given to technical progress, spaces, driving characteristics and safety.

Hyundai Kona's model this year is a redesigned version of the Korean SUV. It is available as a hybrid or fully electric

The latter power line enjoys a positive reputation among electric car drivers as a fast-moving toy. A new electric Kona costs 40,000–50,000 euros, depending on the battery and equipment.

HS introduced the renewed version of Kona in his comprehensive car test on Friday of last week.

“It feels like a completely different car than the previous model. The interior spaces in particular have grown significantly,” wrote the reporter Niko Kettunen in his assessment.

“With the exception of low lights, the Kona is an excellent electric car.”

The car, on the other hand, received criticism published last week in recent European crash tests. Usually, cars from big brands get five stars, but according to the test organizer, Kona barely got four stars.

The Koreans have invested especially in electrical technology, so the model can be used to power even a cottage. You can see the details of the car in the video below.

A year Apart from Kona, Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz E-series, Peugeot 408, Toyota Prius and Volkswagen ID.7 made it to the finals in Auto Finland. Mersu finished second and Volkkari third in the points tally.

With Kona, the winning streak of the Koreans continues in the galas, because the sister brand Kia Niro model won the first trophy last year. Streamlined big brother Hyundai Ioniq 6 was chosen as the best car in the world last year.