Cars | A loophole remained in the new rough law, which could have brought a huge pot to professional criminals

There may be a large number of motorists in Finland who do not know that no car tax has been paid for their car.

Car-the insurance and financial industry suspect that a new kind of cheating has recently become common in Finland, where the car tax is left unpaid on brand new cars imported as used.

The benefit obtained in this way ranges from a few tons to tens of thousands of euros, depending on the car, its price and emissions.

Aloje has come to the attention of several cases where the car is registered in Finland, but where the car’s importer has not paid the car tax.

You wouldn’t think it would be possible, but the situation has been made possible by a recent change in the law. The car tax law that entered into force in 2021 significantly changed the car tax process for imported used cars.

At that time, the requirements for the so-called registered car tax declarant were eased. Such an informant is, for example, a car shop. For example, it no longer had to post collateral.

As a result, several hundred new players suddenly appeared in the industry. Now the suspicion is that some of these new operators have spotted an opportunity for fraud.

Such a registered car tax declarant can therefore register a used imported vehicle without a registration permit from the tax administration, as long as the declarant later makes a car tax declaration.

Whether the car tax has been paid or a car tax declaration has been made is not reflected in the car’s registration information. The car tax payment could be deduced from the so-called transfer plates that were in use earlier. Now you can get normal license plates for cars right away.

The car tax payment could be deduced from the so-called transfer plates that were in use earlier.

Thus the resulting situation also means that there may be large numbers of new, valuable cars registered in Finland in traffic, whose owners do not know that they have unpaid car tax.

The industry is now aware of many traditional scams, which take advantage of the taxman’s processing backlog of several months and almost day-trading-type car sales, where valuable cars quickly change hands between various shady companies. And these shady companies may only live for a while or change hands quickly.

As a result, the entity that would be obliged to pay the car tax is eliminated. At the same time, the companies that were the owners of the cars for a while are driven into bankruptcy and insolvency, so taxes cannot be collected from them.

In the industry, for example, it was noticed that young, penniless men suddenly started importing valuable cars, such as special Mersu, Porsches and expensive SUVs, i.e. cars with a large car tax.

Such cars then immediately began to circulate from the newly founded company to another in fast shops around the country.

The cars have thus been registered in Finland immediately, even though the car tax has not been paid.

At the same time, the tax collector has a processing backlog. When the taxman’s notification about the car tax liability reaches the company at the beginning of the chain, perhaps months later, it may have already gone bankrupt or the responsible persons cannot be reached.

In the field there is no precise information about the scale of the issue, i.e. lost tax revenue and untaxed cars. In 2021, 45,000 used cars were imported to Finland.

Something can be deduced from foreclosure register extracts, which, for example, the insurance industry has obtained from bankrupt companies.

There are several cases and it appears from the extracts that one company can have numerous unpaid car taxes. Their sums are at least a few tons, but they can also be well over ten tons. One of the biggest is unpaid car tax of 75,000 euros.

The insurance industry has been worried about the topic because it fears that it will eventually end up as the payer, because insurance companies claim a couple of thousand cars a year.

The experience of insurance companies is also that heavily financed, more expensive special models that have toured half of Finland end up being redeemed more often than usual.

Insurance companies can eventually end up paying the car taxes if an imported car, on which the tax has not been paid, ends up being redeemed.

In the automotive industry we started to see the problem as soon as the new law came into force.

“We became aware of cases where the car tax obligation of an imported car had been neglected and the car had been sold on without informing the next buyer. We warned car dealerships about it,” says the special traffic expert Hanna Kalenoja From the Automotive Information Center.

Even he is not able to assess the scale of the phenomenon, since there are no public statistics available on tax fraud. That’s why the car, insurance and finance industries complained to the tax administration about the problem at the beginning of the year.

“It is possible that the cases that came to light are the tip of the iceberg,” says Kalenoja.

When tens of thousands of cars are imported every year, according to him, there does not have to be a very large percentage of fraudulent cases for tax arrears to be noticeable.

“The risk is that the overdue car tax would be collected from the car’s new owner, who is unaware of car tax fraud. This is also a risk for car dealers, as the Tax Administration cannot hand over information about the payment of car tax on an imported car to car dealers or to the customer who buys the car.”

The sectors’ proposals to remedy the situation are simple: Advance tax upon registration, which would later be corrected, checking the car tax reporting companies and reinstating the security requirement.

It would also help if the tax collector had the right to provide the car dealer and the person who intends to buy information on whether the car tax has been paid on the car.

Inspector general Tapio Rouhiainen The Tax Administration says that the situation is not as bad as the industry is making it out to be. According to him, there are several reasons: changes in the law and renewal of the information system base.

“It has not been easy and has required work. The processing times have also been long due to the changes,” Rouhiainen describes.

The observations described about him in the letter are still relevant, and that is why more handlers have been hired in the tax administration, among other things.

“Risk customers have been taken into stricter custody. Now the job is in the glove and the change has been taken over,” he says.

Right now, the amount of unpaid tax debt is around fourteen million euros, but he reminds that there are many types of non-payment, including due dates, for example.

According to him, the difficult-to-collect car tax debt is a few million.

On the other hand, according to his estimation, there are hundreds or thousands of cars with unpaid car tax, but not many thousands.

According to him, a person who bought a car in good faith should not worry that he should pay a possibly unpaid car tax.

“We’re going to collect it from the car tax declarant, whether it’s easy or difficult.”

This was reported by STT earlier today.