Cars | A Finnish company is trying to calculate weather forecasts for cars so accurate that the machine knows that the rain will stop at the next bend

The Finns are involved in developing weather data for European cars. It can help cars become autonomous and survive the winter.

Are driving in the middle of the corpe, and a surprising deaf rushes from the sky.

Visibility decreases, but there is no reason to worry: the car’s screens inform you that the grip is sufficient and the weather will clear up after the next corner.

Something like this could be the car driving of the near future, when weather information is combined with travel planning more intelligently than before.

“In bad weather in winter, many cars only have the image of a snowflake and a beeping sound. Now little by little, step by step, the car is starting to understand what’s coming ahead”, describes Vaisala Xweather’s automotive business manager Petri Marjava.

Vaisala, which manufactures measuring devices, joined a cooperation pattern in which driving weather data is used to help European cars.

Vaisala turns the data with the Swedish Nira Dynamics, and the lessons are delivered to the Volkswagen subsidiary Cariad.

Therefore, Finnish weather vanes can be expected for the group’s cars within a few years. Volkswagen’s umbrella includes, among others, Audi and Škoda. It is not yet known what assets exactly will be installed in the cars.

Marjava says that the company’s role is to “understand the road surface”. It requires a weather forecast from the sky, data from roadside measuring stations and cars, even the use of windshield wipers.

“It’s all put together,” says Marjava.

“We calculate many different scenarios. For example, are we 98 percent or 60 percent sure that the road is dry.”

Vaisala’s observational image shows how weather calculations can allegedly be used to predict places where you might get into aquaplaning.

In itself the driver can glance at the weather forecast on his cell phone and decide his driving route based on it. The research work being done now is a prelude to a bigger goal: autonomous traffic, i.e. self-driving cars.

Marjava says that the benefit of autonomy is bad if the machine can only drive in sunny summer weather. In the Nordic winter, this is a critical question.

First of all, the data can help the driver decide whether or not to use autonomous features. For example, route A is completely dry and suitable for a robot driver. Route B, on the other hand, is faster, but rain is predicted there, so the driver should drive himself.

“I believe that in ten years, with a premium car in Central Europe on a dry road, it will be possible to drive with a permissible autonomy level of three. Hands off the wheel.”

Marjava refers to a five-point scale developed in the United States. Currently, we live in step two, where advanced assistants, such as lane departure warning, help the driver. Level five would be full self-driving.

At car manufacturers according to Marjava, there is a rush to catch up with development on the software side.

Today’s drivers want the same easy experience behind the wheel as when fiddling with a cell phone. In new cars, the mobile phone can be mirrored on the screens and route planning can be outsourced to Google Maps. Google can’t warn you that black ice is coming.

“If I use a rough analogy, [kännykän peilaus] is like the display system in the airplane seats. It is completely separate from anything related to flying.”

Major the question is how to make money with data. For example, Sensible 4, a Finnish startup developing autonomous driving recently filed for bankruptcy.

The company built sensors into the cars, with which the gamer understood where to go even in difficult conditions. HS Visio wrote about it extensive article a year ago.

In Vaisala’s case, the focus is on predictive data: the car warns of conditions an hour in advance and not when you are in a side skid. Data processing is also cheaper than filling a car with physical sensors.

On Monday morning Vaisala gave result warning. However, the problems have been on the side of industrial measurements. On the other hand, in the business related to transport, the company says that demand has continued to be strong.