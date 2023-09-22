Cars | A Finnish car dealer’s invention could curb car fires, and no one else had yet picked up his method

A man from Jyväskylä presents a way to curb car fires in parking garages and ships. Does “stable invention” make sense?

Car catches fire in the parking garage. The security guard notices the need and pulls out the “extinguishing station”.

It is, for example, a structure made of aluminum, which the security guard pushes onto the car with the help of small tires. Then he kicks the tires off, rips the string to close the roll-up door, and the burning car is left in an almost oxygen-free mott. The rescue service arrives and takes care of the final extinguishing.

This is approximately how a person from Jyväskylä would work Timo Jokinen an invention to control car fires.

“It can be moved very easily on wheels and prevents smoke, soot and heat damage to the environment.”

The strange thing is that no one else had thought of this kind of extinguishing solution.

Preliminary observation picture of the car inside the “garage”. There could be a hole in the stable where the extinguishing agent can be injected.

A river received a domestic patent for his invention, and an international patent application is pending.

“It was a surprise even for the person who signed it,” he says.

The latter makes it possible to apply for a patent in other countries. Someone admits that someone in the Far East might still manufacture a pirated version.

One way or another, the stable is only an idea on paper. Next, Jokinen plans to produce a prototype.

After that, there are plenty of options: cooperation with a manufacturer, granting someone a license to use the patent, or even selling the entire patent.

Material would probably be aluminum or steel. The final form is determined by whether individual stables or mass production are made – and where the place of use is located.

“If we are talking about an urban area where it takes minutes for the fire department to arrive, the material could be thinner. If we are a little on the side, then the material could be strengthened to last longer.”

People know about a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket, but would anyone realize how to grab a garage in a real situation?

“It would be worth making information attacks about it. Big halls today have staff, they can be trained,” Jokinen replies.

“If we are in the phase of full fire, no one can start making a hero story, but must save themselves.”

Free and reserved parking spaces in Kuva shopping center Jumbo are marked with lights on the roof. Timo Jokinen suggests that the fire station's search location could be presented in the same way with a sign or light on the roof of the parking garage.

A river is a former manager of a car dealership, who in his retirement days has chewed on fire safety. The fact that his child is in a security company gave Pontta the impetus to develop the business.

One the topic gets Jokinen excited: maritime safety. For example, in July, a ship ran aground in the North Sea, where there were many cars. Someone has a suggestion on how to modify the extinguishing station for shipping companies.

The garage would be on the ship at the end of the line of cars so that you can drive through it. When a fire broke out, it would be pushed through the entire line to the burning car. There would be a roller door in the front and back, and they would both be lowered.

Then the flaming Kiesi would be inside the moth like shoes in a shoebox, Jokinen describes.

Let’s test idea at a large shipping company, Tallink.

“At the moment, it’s hard to say whether this interests us. We should get more information”, says Tallink Grupp’s director of communications Katri Link by e-mail.

“The marine sector is strictly regulated. All new things that are brought on board should pass laws and regulations, get approval from authorities, insurance companies and so on.”

According to the link, companies, startups and private individuals constantly contact the shipping company regarding various ideas. In any case, the company says that it views the new proposals with “great interest”.

“ “The big problem is the smoke.”

Big the picture is about an ordinary citizen presenting a device that improves fire safety.

Visioning is allowed, says the rescue department of the Ministry of the Interior. However, a special expert raises questions about the functionality of the fire station Tommi in Luhtaniemi.

Many parking garages already have sprinklers and powder fire extinguishers, which are considered an effective initial extinguishing tool.

“The big problem is smoke, because it spreads over a wide area and causes danger. Can it really be prevented there?” he thinks after seeing a photo of the stable.

In any case, the importance of the initial extinguishing is huge, says Luhtaniemi.

“The majority of fires can be extinguished when initial extinguishing measures are taken in time,” he states.

As for the stable as an alternative, it should be tested carefully.

“Does it increase or decrease safety? Its behavior should be tested.”

The invention does not stop electric car battery fires. In so-called thermal runaway, the fire spreads in the battery’s hot cells without a visible flame. However, such fires are extremely rare.

Timo Jokinen is motivated to show that the product works.

“Production will come, one way or another.”