Cars | A Chinese company started selling air taxis in an online store

Chinese drone manufacturer E Hang Holdings has started selling air taxis.

According to the Reuters news agency, the company started selling the EH216-S flying device on the Chinese online store Taobao on Monday.

The price of the aircraft is 2.39 million yuan, or about 305,000 euros.

E Hangin received a safety permit for its aircraft from the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority in October last year.

It was the first license granted to an electric VTOL device in China. A VTOL is an aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

E I got it the flying device called an air taxi is an unmanned 16-rotor drone that can accommodate two passengers.

The speed of the device is 130 kilometers per hour with a maximum range of 30 kilometers.

The business model of E Hang Holdings is still under investigation. The company has previously said that it will find out whether it acts as a supplier of equipment to its customers in the tourism industry or also as a service provider. Then the company would also operate aircraft.

The Chinese company's share is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the United States.