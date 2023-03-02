Cars | A cheap electric car was supposed to be built in Finland – now the failed project can be bought for yourself with one email

The solar electric car, which was supposed to be manufactured in Finland, is now on sale. The German manufacturer is also looking for jobs for 300 employees.

1.3. 21:47

In German Sono Motors had a dream that came true at the end of February. The company tried to get into production a low-cost electric car called Sion, which would charge itself with solar electricity.

Serial production of the car was supposed to start in Finland at the Uusikaupunki car factory this year. Then Sono Motors ran into financial difficulties and decided to bury its car dream.

Now that dream is for sale.

Read more: The German company is ending its electric car program, the cars were supposed to be manufactured at the factory in Uusikaupunki

Sono Motors searches on social media and on their website buyer for Sion.

The buyer receives, among other things, all the data generated during the development work, prototypes of the cars and information about those who reserved the cars. 45,000 reservations and pre-orders were made for the car.

All of this can be accessed by sending a single email to the company. The company’s website even encourages you to contact us and submit an offer.

With the closure of Sion, around 300 employees will be laid off. Sono Motors tries to help their employment in a special way: it shares everyone’s contact information As an Excel file online.

The Sion car was to be powered by the sun. About five hundred small solar panels were attached to the car’s body. The panels were claimed to produce the amount of electricity equivalent to a journey of more than a hundred kilometers per week.

With a full battery, the car’s range was predicted to be 305 kilometers. The car could also have been charged with mains power.

However, the hype of the car was that it would be a mass product for families. This is the message of the car’s relatively ordinary appearance. The price was predicted to be around 25,000 euros, which would be a hefty price for a new electric car.

See also Skiing | The fluoride cream ban is being moved again and the reason is the same as before Observation picture of Sion’s cockpit.

of Zion the discontinuation falls on Finland, as the car was believed to employ a maximum of one thousand workers per year in Uussakaupunki. The seven-year contract covered a whopping 257,000 cars.

Valmet Automotive did not want to comment on the situation to HS from the beginning of the week.

Change negotiations are already underway at the factory, in which more than 600 jobs are threatened. In total, the factory has approximately 2,000 employees.

On top of all that, in January the Dutch company Lightyear stopped the production of the luxury electric car Lightyear 0 in Uusikaupunki.