Cars | A car registered in Russia can no longer be driven in Finland without a separate license

In Finnish traffic, there will still be cars registered in Russia, which can still be legally in Finland.

From here as of today, you can no longer drive cars registered in Russia in Finland without a separate license.

A car with a Russian license plate can now be followed in Finland by the payment of customs duties and value added tax and the car's export from the EU, says Tulli.

According to customs, there will still be cars registered in Russia in Finnish traffic, which can still be legally in Finland. However, drivers of cars with Russian license plates must prove to the supervisory authorities their right to use the car in Finland when requested.

For example, full-time students or people working on a fixed-term employment contract can have a temporary access right. However, they must have brought the cars to Finland legally before the import ban.

Cars with Russian license plates owned by citizens of EU and EEA countries or their family members who live permanently in Russia may also be temporarily brought to Finland.

Finland banned the import of Russian-registered cars to Finland in the fall of last year.