In August in the EU +21% registrations of new cars: in Italy +11.9%

In August, the EU car market grew by 21%, reaching 787,626 cars registered, thus marking the thirteenth consecutive month of growth. This was reported by Acea (European Automobile Manufacturers Association), according to which in Italy there was an increase of 11.9%.

Although the month of August is generally one of the weakest for car sales, the double-digit increases – underlines Acea – indicate that The EU market is recovering from last year’s component shortage. In most markets, double-digit percentage increases were recorded: Germany (+37.3%) and France (+24.3%).

From January to August 2023, car registrations grew by 17.9% in the EU, for a total of 7.1 million units, nevertheless, the market is still far from the pre-COVID level. In particular, Italy recorded an increase of 20.2% and Spain of 20.5%, followed by France (+16.6%) and Germany (+16.5%).

Furthermore, in the month of August, the Stellantis group recorded a decisive increase in car registrations in Europe equal to +6.3% compared to the same month of the previous yearAnd. This is what emerges from the data released by Acea. Stellantis sold 145,392 cars in August in the EU, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom, 6.3% more than the same month in 2022. The market share fell from 18.2% to 16.1%. In the first 8 months the group’s registrations were 1,450,361, up 4.3% on the same period last year, with the market share at 17% compared to 19.2%.

READ ALSO: Stellantis, the Melfi factory stops. 90% support for the strike

Subscribe to the newsletter

