In his long career in Formula 1 Sebastian Vettel he had time to attend numerous technical revolutions of single-seaters. The last one was this year, with the new regulation that significantly changed the shapes and characteristics of the cars compared to those that raced in the 2021 season. The goal of F1 and the FIA ​​behind this upheaval technical was to make the competitions more balanced and create a greater leveling at the top.

Looking at how balanced last year’s championship was and the outcome of that of 2022, however, there were some doubts about the effectiveness of the change of rules. Vettel himself, speaking to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, expressed his doubts about the choice made by the Circus. “It would have been better for the sport to leave the rules as they were – admitted Vettel – the aim was to improve overtaking and showmanship and to make duels easier. It went a little better, but the great revolution announced did not materialize“.

The only glimmer of hope, according to the four-time world champion, is related to the application of budget cap. In fact, according to the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver, this tool could bring the mid-group teams closer to the top teams in the coming years: “A process has been initiated that has the potential to bring the sector closer together Vettel concluded. thanks to the long-term budget cap, it will not only be the teams with a lot of money who win, but also the smaller ones. However, this will only happen within a five-year horizon“.