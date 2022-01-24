The values ​​in the field of F1 2022 will begin to be glimpsed from the first tests scheduled at Montmeló, Spain, from 23 to 25 February. Then you will be able to understand who has ‘guessed’ the car and who, on the other hand, was surprised by the new regulations, revolutionary in all respects. With very heavy consequences, because starting with a handicap means self-inflicting a punishment that can last well beyond a single season.

James Allison, technical director of Mercedes, used the effective metaphor of the minefield to comment on the new cars of 2022. And in this dangerous terrain someone will get injured: “Everyone will have done their best to try to find a satisfactory conformation with this new regulation. We will all find out together at the beginning of this season and in the first races how we have worked“Said the British engineer. “Since the cars are so new and different, I guess there are one or two teams that will have the project grossly wrong and then they will have a very painful season. We will all look at the solutions of the other cars and say ‘But why didn’t we think about it?’, And then we will try to apply that idea to our car as quickly as possible. Or, if we are lucky enough to be in the front, we will have new ideas to keep the pursuers behind. This will prevent us from oversleeping throughout the season ”.