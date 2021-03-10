The market for cars 0 km it is showing signs of recovery after one of its worst years.

The positive statistics for January and February promise, a priori, a stable year. The increase in vehicle supply On the part of factories, added to the different stimuli that brands offer every month, they are good arguments to start taking off.

To continue in the same vein, during March popular automakers propose different financing plans and discounts up to $ 300,000 in several of its models.

The S10 pickup has bonuses of $ 200,000 in the double cab versions

Chevrolet

.It offers financing and discounts on several vehicles in its range. For example, him Joy, its most accessible model, is offered with a bonus of $ 79,000.

In turn, the new Onyx (from 1,660,900) and Onix Plus (from $ 1,716,900) present discounts of up to $ 160,000 and $ 170,000 respectively, depending on the versions. In addition, the brand offers financing plans of up to $ 300,000 in both models and also for the Cruze, to be paid in 24 months with a 0% rate.

The pickup S10 It is another of the models that has bonuses of $ 200,000 in its double cabin range and of $ 110,000 in the single cabin variants.

Citroën

The French brand offers new financing opportunities, including up to $ 1,000,000 in various models in its range with payment terms of up to 48 months and rates starting at 25.9%.

The models C3 Y C3 Aircross, the most economical of the brand, are offered with financing plans of up to $ 750,000 with rates starting at 12.9%, while the SUV C4 Cactus You can finance up to $ 900,000 with rates starting at 15.9%. In both cases, the terms are 36 months.

The sedan C4 LoungeInstead, it has a financing plan of up to $ 1,000,000 with rates starting at 19.9% ​​and terms of up to 48 months.

The utilitarians Jumpy Y Jumper They also have terms of 48 months, with financing options of 50% and 60% of the vehicle value, respectively, at rates starting at 25.9%.

The Berlingo is another of the promotional models for March. In this case, financing of up to $ 500,000 with a rate of 19.9% ​​within a period of 12 months or up to 70% of the value of the vehicle with rates starting at 23.9% and terms of up to 48 months.

Fiat Cronos. The best-selling model in Argentina, in promotion during March.

Fiat

The Italian brand promotes the Precision 1.8-liter version of the Chronos ($ 1,737,300), the model best seller in Argentina so far this year.

The plan offers financing of $ 1,000,000, to be paid in 6 years at a rate of 37.9%, the first installment of which is paid only 90 days after the approval of the company.

The promotion is valid only for 25 units.

Ford

The oval brand promotes the Territory, the new launched midsize SUV arriving from China. Through its online sales channel, the company offers financing of $ 1,000,000 to be paid in 24 installments with a rate of 34.9%.

The brand also offers different facilities to access the pickup Ranger. The first option is a 5-year savings plan with fixed installments; the second, a financing plan of up to $ 1,000,000 in 12 months with a rate of 4.9%; and the third, 60% of the value of the financed vehicle to be paid in 48 installments.

For its part, for the Transit (Van, Minibus and Chassis versions) financing is offered in 12 months at a rate of 0%, or 60% of the value of the vehicle in a 48-installment plan.

Nissan offers financing and discounts on almost its entire range.

Nissan

In March, the Japanese brand offers promotional plans for almost all its models.

In the case of Versa V-Drive, the compact sedan manufactured in Brazil, offers financing of up to $ 350,000 at a 0% rate in 12 months and of $ 500,000 in 18 months (22.9% rate) and 24 months (34.9%).

The new Versa, which comes from Mexico, is offered with similar financing: up to $ 450,000 to be paid in 12 months with a 0% rate, and up to $ 500,000 in 18 months (22.9%) and 24 months (34.9%) .

Continuing with the sedans, but one step up, the Sentra, which has financing of up to $ 400,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate and up to $ 500,000 in 18 months at a 22.9% rate.

The compact SUV Kicks is another of the models that can be financed: up to $ 550,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate and up to $ 650,000 in 18 months at a 22.9% rate.

Finally, the pickup Frontier that is manufactured in the Santa Isabel plant (Córdoba province) is offered with different promotions; Among the most important, a bonus of up to $ 300,000 and up to $ 650,000 financed in 12 months at a 0% rate or up to $ 1,200,000 in financing in 18 months with a 14.9% rate. or up to $ 1,396,350 financed in 24 months (34.9%).

Financing plans in 12 and 18 months for the Peugeot 208.

Peugeot

It has fspecial financing of up to $ 1,300,000 for various models of the brand, such as the new 208 that can be financed up to $ 500,000 with rates from 0% and terms of up to 18 months or up to $ 900,000 with a rate of 0% within 12 months

Another campaign, in addition to 208, also involves models 2008, 308, 408 Y Partner VP; all with financing up to $ 1,300,000 with rates starting at 12.9% and terms of up to 60 months.

In the utility campaign, the brand offers for models Expert Y Boxer financing of 50% and 60% of the value of the vehicle respectively, with rates starting at 25.9% and terms of up to 48 months.

Finally, the Partner VU (van) has two plans: on the one hand, a financing of up to $ 500,000 with a rate of 19.9% ​​within a period of 12 months; and on the other, financing of 70% of the model with rates starting at 23.9% and terms of up to 48 months.

The Sandero is one of the models that presents financing at a 0% rate. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Renault

The French brand presents a commercial offer focused on exclusive financing for models Kwid, Sandero Y Logan, with a preferential rate of 0%.

On the other hand, the Renault savings plan offers in its commercial offer the Insured Delivery for the models Logan Y Kangoo in installments 3, 6, 9 or 12, standing out for awarding the vehicle integrating only 10% of its value.

Other Renault promotions are linked to its after-sales services. In this sense, it offers a 15% discount on 40,000 and 50,000 km services, and a 25% discount for those customers who are My Renault members, the loyalty program of the diamond.

Volkswagen

To be able to access the models Goal Y pole, the brand finances up to $ 340,000 to be paid in 18 months at a 0% rate, while for the Virtus sedan and the T-Cross compact SUV, financing of up to $ 600,000 in 24 months is offered at a rate of 24%.

The pickup Amarok It is another of the models in promotion. In this case, financing of up to $ 1,200,000 in 12 months at a 0% rate.

