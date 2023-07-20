anime and manga one piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, has proven to be a masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on global pop culture. Since its debut in 1997, this epic tale of pirate adventure has captivated millions of fans around the world and has become one of the most beloved works of the shonen genre.

One of the highlights of the cultural impact of one piece it’s his influence in the cosplay community. These passionate fans enjoy recreating their favorite characters in meticulous detail and unleashing their imaginations to bring the iconic protagonists of the series to life.

carrykeya talented cosplayer, is a leading example of how one piece it has inspired many cosplay enthusiasts. On this occasion, she has decided to undertake the exciting challenge of representing Nico Robinone of the most beloved characters in the series, with a memorable look from his time in Monkey D. Luffy’s crew during the arc Thriller Bark.

the choice of carrykey to represent Nico Robin it is also a tribute to the diversity and complexity of the female characters in one piece. Nico Robinknown as the “Devil Child“She is an archaeologist with unique abilities and a mysterious past who has endeared herself to fans for her bravery and loyalty to her friends in Luffy’s crew.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Carrykey is already famous for portraying various characters from one piecethe best thing is that his executions are always surprising, take a tour of his profile to see his creations.