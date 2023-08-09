The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai carried out a package of maintenance works for roads in various regions of the emirate, with a total length of 16.7 km, during the first half of this year, to maintain the construction condition of the roads, and ensure their quality and safety to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and the safety of road users. During the first half of this year, the authority carried out 28 preventive maintenance works, to include a number of vital streets in the emirate, the most important of which are: Sheikh Zayed Street, Al Rebat Street, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, Al Khail Street, and Al Rasheed Street.

The maintenance works included: highways, freeways, arterial, and internal roads.

The Director of the Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Authority, Nabil Muhammad Saleh, said: “The Authority has carried out a series of preventive maintenance works on a number of main and arterial roads, with the aim of maintaining their operational condition. The most important of these works is the renewal of paving layers according to the condition of the road, repairing road damage caused by natural factors, and re-paving asphalt roads to increase the life span of the road and raise operational efficiency through the use of the latest equipment and smart technologies. Saleh added, “During the implementation of the aforementioned maintenance works, the authority was keen to provide the highest rates of traffic safety, by ensuring the smooth movement of traffic and reducing traffic congestion.”

The authority relies in maintenance work on the use of the latest technologies and the application of the highest standards of quality and safety, which contributes to enhancing the operational efficiency of roads and maintaining the quality of the construction condition of roads and the safety of road users.