Al Ain City Municipality has completed maintenance and development works for 58 residential neighborhoods within the first and second phases of projects to raise the efficiency of roads and infrastructure for old Shaabiyat in several areas of Al Ain City, at a total cost of 700 million dirhams.

Project work began in 2019, and it ended within the completed projects in 2022-2023, and the project completion rate reached 100%, and its work was completed according to the specified date, and based on the approved time plan.

These projects come within the framework of the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s strategy to support urban growth and development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in accordance with Al Ain Municipality’s plan to improve municipal work, by applying international best practices to provide quality, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances the welfare of the Emirate’s community.

Eng. Saleh Al-Aryani, Director of the Infrastructure Development Department at Al Ain City Municipality, confirmed that the projects aim to raise the efficiency of the roads and infrastructure of the old residential neighborhoods in separate areas of Al Ain city, by providing the best services to ensure the well-being and happiness of the community, and support the growth and development of residential areas, in a way that guarantees Providing all services, through the implementation of maintenance works for the old road network, the construction of new roads, the construction and maintenance of rainwater drainage networks, in addition to the work of LED road lighting, the construction of pedestrian paths, bicycle users, and speed reducers.

Al-Eryani explained that the projects to raise the efficiency of the roads and infrastructure of the old Shaabiyat included the areas of Al-Khazna, Remah, Abu Samra and Al-Sad. The maintenance work also included the implementation of the internal network of roads in the neighborhoods at a length of 272 km, with the construction of bicycle paths with a length of 37 km, as well as the implementation of work for the sidewalks of pedestrian paths with a length of 540 km. km, in addition to the implementation of the development of rainwater drainage networks with a length of 108 km, and the maintenance and installation of more than 12 thousand lighting searchlights, as part of the maintenance of the lighting network in the neighborhoods. The works also included the installation of 2,468 traffic signs, and the construction of more than 29,000 car parks in residential neighborhoods within the scope of the projects.