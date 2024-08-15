The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Guard – National Search and Rescue Center, carried out a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident with his family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the death of a female citizen and serious injuries. They were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

With the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, the injured person was airlifted from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman to the UAE via the National Guard’s search and rescue aircraft to complete his treatment with his family.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciates the efforts of the Omani authorities and their prominent role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat, with the aim of making the medical evacuation mission a success.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses to all travelers the need to exercise caution and care while traveling by land, to abide by traffic laws, regulations and systems, to adhere to the speed limit on the road and not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.