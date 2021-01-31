The Sharjah Police General Command revealed that a new service will soon be launched, which enables a person who wants to be examined for a new driver’s license to determine the time and location of the examination.

She said that the examiner will drive the test car to the customer at his location, and at the time specified by the examiner to conduct the test, after completing all other checks related to the procedures for obtaining a driver’s license.

The Traffic and Patrols Department confirmed that it had detected five main reasons for failing to examine a vehicle’s driving license during the year 2020, indicating that it had completed nearly 84,000 new driver’s license transactions, and a lost, damaged and renewed allowance.

Sharjah Police identified five main reasons behind failing the driving test during the past year, including fear and anxiety before the exam that does not exceed 20 minutes, and errors that may cause serious accidents while driving, turning around and not controlling the vehicle, failure to adhere to traffic lights, and the absence of the ability to Control while driving on the road, non-compliance with the lane.

She explained that there is a minimum age required to obtain a driving license for each type or class of vehicles, for the applicant to be 17 years old to obtain a license to drive bicycles and vehicles for people of determination, 18 years to obtain a light vehicle driving license, and 20 years to obtain a vehicle driving license. Heavy tractors, 21 years old to obtain a bus driver’s license.

She pointed out that people of determination are treated exceptionally for examination by allocating a special vehicle to examine them, noting that there are approximately 50 senior citizens and residents over the age of 55 who opened traffic files and were able to obtain new driving licenses during the past year.

She indicated that the smart tests currently approved for driving tests contributed to increasing the accuracy and transparency of the test results, and thus increased the success rate during the past year.





