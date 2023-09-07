It is the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, which overthrew President Salvador Allende and installed Augusto Pinochet in power for almost two decades of military dictatorship. In the midst of this commemoration, ‘The Years of Allende’ was published, a graphic novel published in French. In this edition you will also be able to see the premieres of French cinema and the floral art that adorns the facades of Paris and the new diva of “kuduro”, a rhythm from Angola.

#Carrusel #las #Artes #years #Allende #graphic #50th #anniversary #coup #détat #Chile