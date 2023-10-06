The Mexican actor Gael García Bernal and the Franco-Greek film director Costa-Gavras were in our special edition of Carousel of the Arts, within the framework of the Biarritz-Latin America Festival. These two figures of the seventh art talked about their vision of cinema and their respective careers. In addition, we spoke with the Brazilian Lillah Halla, director of ‘Levante’, the winner of ‘El Abrazo’ in 2023 for Best Film of the festival.

The Gare du Midi in Biarritz was filled with people to applaud one of the best-known faces of Latin American cinema. This year, Gael García Bernal received the first ‘Hug of Honor’ award for his entire career at the Biarritz-Latin America Festival. The statuette represents the friendship between this French city and Latin America. The charismatic Mexican actor reserved a moment to talk with Carrusel de las Artes about his career and the thousand and one lives he has lived thanks to cinema.





Costa-Gavras, the teacher

The Biarritz Festival commemorated the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile with a selection of films that talk about that chapter in history. This is the case of ‘Missing’, which tells of the disappearance of an American journalist after the attack on the La Moneda palace in September 1973. This film classic is the work of Franco-Greek Costa-Gavras, who won the Palme Gold at Cannes and the Oscar for Best Screenplay for this film. Costa-Gavras met Salvador Allende and spoke with us about the coup and Chilean cinema.





‘Levante’, feminine strength and unity

The Biarritz Latin America Festival lowered the curtain with the awards gala. The Embrace for Best Film went to the Brazilian film ‘Levante’ by Lillah Halla. ‘Levante’ is an ode to the strength of women and unity as a weapon of combat.

The film tells the story of Sofía, a teenager, star of a queer volleyball team, who finds out that she is pregnant, which will have repercussions on her career as an athlete. Sofia then begins a race against the clock to terminate her pregnancy, in a country (Brazil) where abortion is socially and legally condemned.

‘Levante’ is the first film by Lillah Halla, who filmed bodies with subtlety, addressing a problem present in most Latin American countries.



