Carrousel des Arts takes you to discover a unique place in Brittany: the Valley of the Saints, a project in homage to the founding saints of the region. In this edition of our program we also talk about the return of ‘The Lion King’ to Paris in its most recent version, we take a look at the premieres of French cinema and we tell you about the symphonic adventure of singer Arthur H.

Brittany, in western France, is a region known for its monoliths and menhirs. ‘La Vallée des Saints’ has emerged there, a vast space populated by large-format sculptures, dedicated to the saints of Breton folklore.

Currently 155 granite giants are the guardians of this valley, located in Carnoët, in the heart of Brittany. This project of monumental sculptures was born more than a decade ago with the intention of reaching a thousand monoliths and thus represent the multitude of saints that are part of Breton popular culture.

‘The Lion King’ returns to Paris

The cry of the African sheet, its animal diversity and its songs returned with impetus to Paris. The Lion King, a musical that has conquered 100 million viewers in the last 25 years, returned to the Mogador theater in a renewed version, which makes it a fascinating show for audiences of all ages.

Like the cartoon film, the theatrical version of the Lion King rescues traditional South African songs, but uses 300 animal masks and 400 puppets and dresses to represent the different characters in the story.

Two dramas that explore the human being

The film ‘Arthur Rambo’ by award-winning director Laurent Cantet is released in French theaters. The film explores the dual personality of North African Karim D., a young writer at the height of his career. Everything collapses when Karim’s alter ego is discovered on social networks: an active polemicist with a racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and misogynist discourse, which he writes under a pseudonym. Then begins a long descent into hell that will confront him with his family, his friends and the whole of society.





An impossible love story also hits the big screens: ‘Les jeunes amants’ (The Young Lovers) directed by Carine Tardieu and based on an idea by the late Solveig Anspach. This melodrama recounts the passion that unites Shauna, a 70-year-old woman who thinks she has turned the page on her sentimental life, and Pierre, a 45-year-old married doctor and father of a family. An atypical couple who will have to face the gaze of the rest of society.





Arthur H in symphonic version

Arthur H is a great “monsieur” of French song, a multifaceted artist who is also a poet, pianist and illustrator. He received us at the Casa de la Radio in Paris as part of his tribute for the 50th anniversary of the legendary music radio Fip, together with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra.