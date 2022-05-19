Now that the heat begins to tighten, there are few preparations more appetizing than a fresh and flavorful starter. In addition, we are at a time of the year in which we have a lot of fruits and vegetables at their optimal consumption date. For these two reasons we asked you a few days ago for your best spring salad recipes for this fourth edition of the contest Guest Foodie, which, as on previous occasions, has been a success in terms of participation. Thank you very much once again, comidisterswe don’t have salad bowls to collect so many tears of emotion.

Among all the ones that have come to us, there has been one that we particularly liked: the pickled carrot, nectarine, almond, ginger and feta cheese salad, which Guillermo Vázquez sent us. An elaboration that, according to Guillermo himself, can also be made with carrots raw, “although pickling it gives it a different acid point, as well as keeping it better if you want to leave it prepared in advance.”

The gift that the winner receives as a prize for his salad is a real feast: a complete batch of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir confit piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beefsteak. Don’t see how you’re going to get, Guillermo.

As for the recipe itself, Vázquez comments that the vinegary touch of the pickle is balanced by the sweetness of the nectarine and the milky point of the cheese. “In this case I have used feta because its texture allows it to crumble easily, but it can be substituted for a softer type cottage or even buffalo mozzarella”, adds the winner of this edition. “Likewise, the toasted almonds provide a crunchy point as well as linking the contrasts of flavours”, he explains.

SALAD OF PICKLED CARROT, NECTARINE, ALMONDS, GINGER AND FETA

Ingredients

for 4 people

2-3 large or 4 normal carrots

1 or 2 nectarines depending on their size (and depending on how sweet you want them)

50g toasted almonds (or hazelnuts or peanuts)

100g feta cheese

1 glass of water

1/2 cup mild vinegar (white wine or apple)

A piece of fresh ginger (optional)

7-8 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Preparation

Peel the carrots and make ribbons with them using the same peeler. In a container that can be covered, mix the water with the vinegar – you can flavor the pickle with a spice such as bay leaf, garlic or thyme – and add the carrot. It is preferable to leave it overnight, but a couple of hours are enough for it to take on the flavor and texture. Cut the nectarine as desired, in cubes or slices, chop the chosen nut and crumble the feta cheese. Drain the carrot well and place it in the dish where it will be served, add the rest of the ingredients and dress with a generous splash of olive oil and salt. Since the carrot already has the flavor of the vinegar, it is not necessary to dress it with anything else. Grate ginger on top if desired.

If your recipe has not been one of the winners, do not worry. The Guest Comidista will return soon with a different challenge, but with the same goal: that you can be the protagonist of this website for a day.

You can consult the bases of the contest here.