What cars drove the great personalities who brought prestige to the world of motoring? Enzo Ferrari he had an Alfa Romeo 164 as his personal car, among many in the course of its history. The other way around, Sergio Marchionne he ran Fiat but loved to travel with the Prancing Horse cars. Also Gianni Agnelli he had a weakness for Maranello cars. Ferruccio Lamborghini he had a Ferrari, before declaring himself dissatisfied with the vehicle: he ended up founding his own car company.

In the United States one of the legends of the car world is Carroll Shelby. Disappeared in 2012, Shelby was one of the greatest preparers in America, and with his ideas he created racing cars of enviable competitiveness. In everyday life, however, the Texan loved Jeeps. Unlike Lee Iacocca, another muscle car ‘father’ who had a Dodge Viper in his garage, Shelby preferred to surround himself with cars with clear off-road DNA. Recently an example was highlighted (in the cover photo) by Bring A Trailer: the site went on sale in early January 2022 a 1988 Jeep Wrangler Sahara belonged to Shelby.

The vehicle was bought new by Carroll Shelby and remained in his Texan estate until 2012. Today it has 25,000 kilometers, driven with a 4.2-liter straight-six engine coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. The body is finished in metallic khaki, with a gray and tan interior. The equipment includes a replacement dark gray soft top, air conditioning, lift kit, Weber carburetor, chrome tubular bumpers and 15-inch wheels.

Shelby had several Jeeps available throughout the 1980s and 1990s, during a collaboration with Chrysler that lasted just under 20 years. It was Lee Iacocca who called him to collaborate for the Dodge Viper project and for other consultancies, cementing a friendship relationship born around the Ford Mustang project.