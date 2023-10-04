Carrodano – Caught spreading corn in the woods of Mattarana, in Alta Val di Vara, a man was reported by the police for the crime of wild boar foraging in violation of the hunting law.

A patrol from the Forestry Corps, during one of the many anti-poaching services, noticed the hunter throwing corn from the car with the intention of feeding the wildlife. Stopped, the man tried to hide the groundbait. Almost two kilos of corn, contained in a bag, which were seized.

In fact, foraging is prohibited. First of all because it can seriously harm the health of wild animals. But not only. Easy food, artificially brought to certain areas, could induce wild boars to abandon their habitat en masse, encouraging them to move closer to population centers. Finally, feeding them is equivalent to encouraging uncontrolled reproduction.