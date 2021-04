Efesé competes well, but is flat in attack and, therefore, the coach touches everything in search of solutions

The goalkeeper and the center forward, when they work, usually give life to a soccer team. Casillas and Ronaldo. Keylor Navas and Cristiano Ronaldo. Remember? Rubén and Toché. Víctor Ibáñez and Florian. For bringing the shot closer. Do you remember? A month ago, when Cartagena won their last victory against Leganés in this tortuous season