In the first round, after visiting UD Las Palmas, Luis Carrión’s future on the FC Cartagena bench depended on one thing: beating UD Ibiza or not. The objective was achieved and the technician breathed. In addition, the team achieved a positive dynamic that has led it to live in the noble zone of the classification and even get into the top six. The situation has changed a lot since the duel in Gran Canaria.

Asked about that match, the Catalan coach acknowledges that the image his pupils gave and the result (4-1) hurt: “We have self-esteem and it hurt us. They are a great team, but we were not good”. At this time, if they win, FC Cartagena can increase the lead with the yellows to six points, which would be “a big step forward” in the new goal of finishing in the fight for promotion.

To welcome UD Las Palmas, the team from the port city will not be able to count on De Blasis. The Argentine tested positive for Covid and will miss a meeting for which Alcalá and De la Bella return. Regarding the duel, the local coach considers that it should serve to “confirm that we want to be up until the end”.