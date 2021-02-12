Luis Carrión is not satisfied with the reaction of FC Cartagena in the last two games, against Sporting de Gijón and Real Oviedo. The albinegro technician wants his team to give another step forward and tomorrow he has a new opportunity before him Vallecano Ray. The good feelings of these commitments, with four points out of six possible and without fitting in both, are not enough for the Catalan, who ensures that “We have a lot of room for improvement”, especially “in attack”.

One of the candidates for promotion visits Cartagonova. For Carrión, “Rayo Vallecano is a good team, but with cracks like everyone else. We have to take advantage of where they fail, take advantage of it. They will be intense, they have very fast players ”. He assured that the Madrilenians are not feared and that they will try to “exploit their bad things.” For this duel he will not be able to count on Gallar, but “we are prepared for another to play, we will get a competitive eleven”.

To win the Iraola, Carrión commented that “we would see ourselves with 27 points and we would go to Las Palmas with another face and reinforced. It would be a plus for us ”. For the coach, it is “an important game but not a final as there is much to be played.”