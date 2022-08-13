Cartagena 2022/23 promises to compete, be vertical and make its fans enjoy it as much or more than last season. That is the goal set by the coach, Luis Carrión, who this Saturday made it clear that his team is going to “plan the games to always win them, not to avoid losing them.” The Catalan did clarify that the game model should “improve in the goals received, in defensive situations and in being more competitive away from home.” The Efesé coach made the remarks this Saturday, prior to Monday’s league start (Cartagonova, 10 p.m.) against Ponferradina.

The albinegro team ends two and a half months without competing and preseasons “that are long”. The first days, therefore, “cost” because the end of the match is faced “tired”. Carrión did not set long-term goals, but he did start off on the right foot in a league that started last year with zero points in the first two games.

«To talk about ‘playoff’ you have to do many things well and very few badly. There are teams with five times more budget and that forces you to do almost everything well. We have planned to improve on the start of last year, enjoy day to day, compete and plan matches to always win, never to lose them.

Efesé added 41 of its 60 points at Cartagonova, but only 19 of 63 away from home. “We want to maintain a similar inertia at home, improve in goals conceded, because we receive more [57] of which the model commands». Carrión announced that his objective is to see “an offensive team, that people have fun and not see six guys defending. We want to continue being an offensive team that always looks for the rival goal.”

The Catalan coach appreciates that his footballers form a block “fast on the outside, associative on the inside and that generates spaces. We have two forwards [Ortuño y Sadiku] enough shooters in the area and we have to be a centering team to take advantage of it ». He also expects more verticality and “not so many passes to reach the rival goal.”

“A thousand doubts” in the goal

The only safe loss is that of Kiko Olivas due to injury. Carrión indicated that Tejera is fine and assumed that homegrown players Neskes, Farru and Pedro García will be included in the squad. He did show “a thousand doubts” to choose between Marc Martínez or Aarón Escandell in goal.

Carrión expects an “associative” Ponferradina, who moves well “inside” and has “very good players” for it. The Catalan recalled that the ‘Ponfe’ maintains the same block “as last year”, that it is a team “complicated to win” and that it comes “from fighting to make the ‘playoff’ for promotion” to First.