In Albacete not only missed a game against which he was bottom. He turned to see a FC Cartagena without intensity, without clarity and at the mercy of a direct rival who dominated him practically during the entire match. There was criticism of the image shown by the albinegros in said meeting and the first was that of the coach, Luis Carrion.

Now, in the run-up to a key duel against Málaga CF, the Catalan coach has dropped that there are footballers who were not participating who “may have minutes.” He also recognized that “In some games we have not given everything we have” and the past was one of them. The three points were lost “a good opportunity” and that is why they are “screwed” in the dressing room. Of course, it is clear that “if we beat Málaga CF everything will change ”.

Before those of Pellicer, Carrión assured that “The image of Albacete will not be repeated, the players have seen that we made mistakes and that we have to get the three points yes or yes ”. With victory in hand, “on Sunday we will see things differently” declared the cabinet. What he asks of his players is “The intensity necessary to play the games, with her we would not have received both goals in the last game “.

Regarding the opponent, the FC Cartagena coach stressed that “he has always been competitive, even when he was not well.” In addition, it advanced that Gallar and David Simón will not be in this match and who does not think beyond it: “First we will go for the three points of Málaga CF, then we will think of those of Real Zaragoza and later those of AD Alcorcón”.