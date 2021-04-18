Luis Carrión, coach of Efesé, was not collapsed due to the draw achieved by his team in yesterday’s game against Tenerife (0-0). And that the added point is of little use to a Cartagena that is still in a dangerous zone with 7 days remaining. The Albinegro coach, from the microphones in the press room, tried to inject a spirit that each day abandons more to a hobby that does not lose hope but does begin to see the complicated situation.

Because yesterday, in Cartagonova, the locals needed a victory that until now has come from time to time, with a dropper. There are only seven days left to draw the blinds to the competition and those from Benipila continue to decline. At two points is salvation right now. It is still possible. A victory against Tenerife, installed in the middle of the table and without the needs that Cartagena lives, would have been a breath of fresh air.

«It was a very close game. They defended in their field and with two lines very close together. It is very difficult to play Tenerife on the inside. They were waiting to go against it. We have put many lateral centers but we have lacked to occupy better the finishing areas, “Carrión started.

Without conformism: “It’s okay to keep a clean sheet and not lose, but you have to win,” said the Catalan coach



“It’s good to keep a clean sheet and not lose, but you have to win,” continued the coach. And is that the Barcelona, ​​on several occasions throughout his appearance, emphasized that a win must ratify all the things that the team does well. Yesterday, for example, his pupils maintained their composure on the pitch, but only scratched a point that does not serve to take off.

However, while he pointed out in many of the answers that need to add three, Carrión also sought to instill some positivism. “I am convinced that we are going to achieve it,” he repeated on several occasions throughout the twelve minutes that his appearance lasted.

Message for the fans: «I would tell pessimists to cheer up as best they can; and to the positives, that they continue to support, because we will continue working to death »



«I am emotionally perfect. Amazing. I am lucky to see the players train every day. I have been in other similar situations in which footballers have not been like this, but rather more down, some days they trained better and others worse … If you want, I open all training sessions so you can see it, “said Carrión. «I am a very strong person, and my team too because they are the reflection of their coach. But of course, you have to win, “he continued.

Asked about the opportunities to escape from the red zone of the table that Efesé has had and they have been wasted, the Catalan said that “the games against Mirandés, Albacete and Las Palmas gave me vertigo”, performances of the albinegros that did not will remain for the memory.

Aburjania, sanctioned



As for the fans, Carrión had a message for them: «I would tell the most pessimistic people to cheer as they can; to the most positive, that they continue to support, and we to continue working to death ». Cartagena visits this Saturday, at 4:00 p.m., to Logroñés. The Catalan coach will lose to Aburjania, who saw the fifth yesterday. Goalkeeping coach David Lastra was also expelled.