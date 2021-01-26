The controversy over the situation in Formosa does not stop and this Tuesday Elisa Carrió’s party formally asked the Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, and the Defender General of the Nation, Stella Maris Martínez, intervention in the province that governs Gildo Insfrán.

The deputies of the Civic Coalition-ARI, with Mariana Stilman at the head, denounce “confinement and violation of human rights” in relation to the conditions in which those isolated by Covid-19 are found in the province and “violent arrests of members of the Wichi community “.

In the petition to the Attorney General, signed by the block of deputies led by Juan Manuel López, they ask that “the possible commission of serious crimes of public action that would have been and would be being committed by public officials of the Province of Formosa be investigated.” And appoints “the Governor Gildo Insfran, the Minister of Government, Jorge gonzalez and the Minister of Human Development, Aníbal Francisco Gómez“.

And it extends to “the inaction of members of the national government, in particular, of the Ministry of Justice of the Nation who would be omitting to perform acts of their service (arts. 249 and 277 -paragraph d- of the Penal Code of the Nation)”.

“We refer in principle to public officials Horacio Pietragalla Corti (Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation) and Andrea Pochak (Undersecretary of Human Rights Protection), as well as any other competent official whose eventual criminal responsibility is determined, “they mark in the CC-ARI.

The party chaired by deputy Maximiliano Ferraro had already submitted a formal request to the Lower House a few days ago for the province to intervene, a fact that generated repudiation in the Formosan authorities and also fired a statement from the Justice Party in defense of Insfrán.

Before the formal presentation of both writings, Lilita published two videos on her Twitter account in which she asks to “speak” because “terrible events are happening” in Formosa in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The only mortal sin is not to raise your voice when everything happens. But I want to speak to them as Argentines, that’s why I raised my voice in Formosa. And everyone asks me ‘what’s happening in Formosa that I don’t know’. first Formosa nobody cares. Because it is in the North. And terrible events are happening. Of violation of human rights against humanity, “said the former deputy in one of the two videos uploaded to social networks.

There, he expanded his complaint: “There are children of Formoseños who went to fire their parents because they are dying and they have them crowded even though they don’t have Covid in a police regime with humiliations that violate the treaty against torture “.

In addition, he assured that “there are, or would be, this is brought to the attention of the attorney and the defense counsel tomorrow, 14 people who allegedly when they went to collect the plan no more appeared“Before that, he clarified that although” there are the videos “and he does not know” where they are “those people, he cannot say today” that there is forced disappearance “in Formosa. But he asked” to be attentive to history, to what is happening to him. the other”.

“We must speak for those brothers. We must guarantee the residents of the province of Buenos Aires and other provinces who came to try to find a destination here that they can say goodbye to their parents who are dying in Formosa,” he also claimed.

And he said that when at the time he asked about the situation in Formosa, someone he did not want to name replied that “nothing can be done” and that that is why he asked for “the intervention” of the province.

“That was installed because they had forgotten about the people of Formosa, now we are taking the prosecutor and the ombudsman on behalf of the victims who are suffering to see what the institutional powers are doing. There are many people in Formosa who say that what Gildo does is fine. , that is good what the Pharaoh does. Because they are dominated by fear and have a denial out of fear of those fundamental human rights“, Hill.