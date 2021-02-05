Elisa Carrió reacted this Friday to a possible new increase in withholdings to the field to which Cecilia Todesca, deputy chief of the national Cabinet, referred hours ago.

Through a statement, the Civic Coalition made Carrió’s position known, shared by that political force. “With ineptitude and bad faith, the Government is putting together the perfect storm that could sink Argentina ”, the text indicates.

And he details below: “On the one hand, withholdings are increased and producers are punished, when the problem is not the price of food, but the fiscal deficit, the price of the dollar and the lack of reserves; and, on the other, they try to bankrupt the largest Argentine company with as inept as unproductive”. The latter, in reference to YPF.

Regarding the oil company, Carrió and the CC indicated: “We are facing the end of the emptying of YPF in Argentina and the fall of all its assets. A true economic disaster armed from within with the collaboration and decision of President Alberto Fernández and his Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner ”.

“It is the story of an end announced,” they concluded.

This Thursday, the national government “did not rule out” an iIncrease in withholdings to the field with the aim of starting to stabilize the economy.

“I do not rule out anything,” answered Cecilia Todesca when asked about the possibility of a rise in withholdings, in dialogue with El Uncover Radio. The official added: “Withholdings are a technical tool that what it does is decouple the international price from the national price to guarantee the supply of food at a reasonable price with respect to the income of the families. “

“We have limits established in the Solidarity Law, which are the limits that Congress imposed on us. There are still a few points that can be climbed. This is not being against the field, or any of the things that the opposition installs for us. But we export food and prices rise, why would a producer sell his food to the domestic market at the lowest price if he can export it earning more? Entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs, they don’t have foundations, so they earn money, “explained Todesca.

In any case, the official referred to the ongoing negotiations with all the actors to seek “alternative solutions” and avoid a rise in withholdings. “We have been in talks with the sector, which are good. In the case of oil, they are talking about a specific mechanism, there is also a table for corn. We are holding these talks, but we are looking closely at what happened with prices and we care. We don’t have so many tools to protect families’ pockets, “said the deputy chief of staff.

