Javier Recio, sports director from Granada, knows that he cannot fail, that he will have a budget of three million to make the 2023-24 squad and that Real Murcia must be in the top positions of the table. That is why he is willing to make the necessary movements so that Munúa has all the necessary arsenal to fight with teams like Málaga, Castellón, Córdoba, Castilla and Ibiza, in addition to all those who intend to settle in the upper zone of group 2 of the First Federation. .

He has already made some strong bets on players with a Second Division profile, although he wants to finish the market with the incorporation of three or four weight players, who will attract the attention of the fans and make the team a clear candidate for promotion. After the notorious additions of Manu García, Marcos Mauro, Montoro and Rodri Rios, valued footballers who, although they have had other important offers, have opted for Real Murcia, Recio has pounced on José Ángel Carrillo, a footballer raised in the red quarry who since 2016 he has been a member of Second Division teams.

He was born in the Barrio del Progreso (Murcia) 29 years ago. She is 190 centimeters tall and a Filipino national.

Center forward. He was trained in the Real Murcia youth academy and made his debut in the Second Division with Velázquez in the 2013-14 academic year.

“Carrillo is a great player who you know perfectly,” he assured before closing his signing, which became official this Monday. It was missing that the footballer, who is represented by Joaquín Vigueras from Murcia, could leave Huesca. “If we can make an effort, we will try,” Recio predicted.

José Ángel Carrillo was born in Murcia, in the Barrio del Progreso, 25 years ago. He was formed in the Real Murcia youth academy and made his debut with Imperial in the 2013-14 campaign, a season in which Julio Velázquez gave him a few minutes in the Second Division. But in 2015-16, despite being a footballer with projection, he counted for little for the first coach of the grana team and he was transferred to Sevilla. The Murcian, with his return home seven years later, could settle a pending account with a club that then failed to see his potential.

After Velázquez came Aira, who in the 2014-15 campaign insisted on taking the forward to a wing, keeping him away from the penalty area, despite the fact that at the age of 20 and in just 1,166 minutes he was able to score 5 goals. A percentage that had nothing to envy to that of other teammates, although it was not enough for a club that let him go. In that Murcia, who played in group 1 of the First Federation and who lost in the first round of the ‘playoff’ against Hércules, curiously Fernando and Isi Palazón did not have many opportunities either, two footballers who currently play and shine in Almería and Rayo Vallecano, First Division teams.

Since his departure to Diego Martínez’s Sevilla Atlético subsidiary, in which Carrillo did have more opportunities, the Murcian striker has always played in the Second Division. He played 37 games (2,027 minutes) in the red and white subsidiary that went up to Segunda and that included Carrillo in professional football. In his Sevilla tour he scored 8 goals. Then he went through Cádiz, where he spent a season and a half and scored 6 goals, Córdoba (2), Hapoel Be’er Sheva with whom he played 4 games in the Europa League and Lugo (15 goals), a club in which the 2021-22 campaign he scored 9 goals in 33 games. Last season at Huesca, also in the Second Division, he was not as regular but he scored 2 goals in 925 minutes. Recio, with his recent addition, he already has a different profile from Rodri Ríos and Dani Romera, two footballers with less aerial potential but more decisive with the ball at their feet.