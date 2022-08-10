The Lorca City Council will carry out, in the second half of August, the conditioning of the Carril de Caldereros street road, a road in the heart of the urban center and one of the main exits from the old town to the neighborhoods of San Cristóbal and San Diego.

As detailed on Wednesday by the Councilor for Development of the Lorca City Council, Isabel Casalduero, the intervention will consist of the removal of the cobblestone present on the road to proceed with its asphalting, thus avoiding the formation of the multiple potholes that have formed since This street will be remodeled.

In the municipal body they have preferred asphalt, since “it has been more than proven that paving has not given good results due to the amount of traffic that this street supports,” said the mayor.

The action will be carried out in a total of 830 m2, from its beginning at the confluence with Lope Gisbert Street and up to Santa Clara Avenue. In addition, to preserve the traditional aesthetics of this road, the cobblestone will be replaced by printed asphalt in the section from Calle Lope Gisbert to Callejón de los Frailes.

The road will remain closed from August 22 to 26 and during the first week of September the works will end with the application of the molds that will make the impression that simulates the cobblestone in the planned section. In the City Council they have chosen these dates to reduce any type of inconvenience that may occur to the neighbors, making these works coincide with the summer vacations of many of them.