The All-Russian Association of Passengers (APP) suggested that the Ministry of Transport recommend to transport companies to stimulate the population to be more actively vaccinated against COVID-19 using loyalty programs.

Thus, the largest transport companies – Russian Railways, Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, Utair, Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Drive, Citymobil, Delimobil and BelkaCar May 25 to August 25) for passengers bonuses, miles or virtual money – from 500 to 5 thousand rubles in monetary terms.

This is stated in a letter from the chairman of the PLO Ilya Zotov to the head of the Ministry of Transport Vitaly Savelyev. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

S7 Airlines is already preparing to launch such a campaign, a source close to the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia.

The representative of the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia that the appeal had been received by the department and was under consideration.

The initiative should stimulate Russians to get vaccinated, reduce the risks of a “third wave” and accelerate the opening of borders with other states, follows from the letter.

