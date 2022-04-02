The Platform for the Defense of the Road Transport Sector has agreed to “temporarily suspend” the strike that began on March 14, and which in recent days had been very deflated after the agreement reached between the Government and the main employer in the sector, the National Committee for Road Transport.

The association chaired by Manuel Hernández had been contrary to said agreement, maintaining pressure on the Executive to obtain immediate aid. In fact, one of his requests was to meet with the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, who finally gave in to receive Hernández.

At that meeting, the businessman asked Sánchez for urgent measures and immediate aid, so that the carriers did not have to wait another day for the implementation of what was agreed with the employer, in a context in which the rise in the price of fuel has been a severe setback for SMEs and the self-employed in the sector that has been working at a loss for too long.

Finally, and after an assembly held this Saturday in the Madrid town of San Fernando de Henares, attended by a hundred carriers, the platform has decided to put an end to the mobilizations that in its first days caused a real collapse in the distribution chain .