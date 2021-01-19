Carriers once again cut National Route 9 on Tuesday in a complaint for the update of rates as a result of the increases in logistics costs. The same happened during the day on Monday and important delays.

The blockade is concentrated this time on the kilometer 233 of Route 9, at the height of San Nicolás by the hand of Rosario towards Buenos Aires. They reported that there are more than six kilometers of tail.

Every 20 minutes they enable the passage to allow some vehicles to pass and then close it again. It is a claim that extends from the weekend and from United Carriers of Argentina They indicated that the measure will be for “indeterminate time” and it is from national scope, so there are more than 40 points affected throughout the country.

On Monday the protest took place from kilometer 78, near the town of Ester, in Santa Fe, to the junction with National Route 11, at kilometer 326, above the city of San Lorenzo, north of Rosario.

The entity ratified its position after the Argentine Federation of Freight Autotransport Business Entities (FADEEAC) published that 2020 closed with a significant increase in its costs for cargo transportation, with an accumulated 35 percent.

In dialogue with the portal Agrofy News, the president of Transportistas Unidos de Argentina (TUDA), Santiago Carlucci, explained: “We ask that this legitimate claim be heard, with the aim of improving the sector, which for a year it has suffered considerable casualties, where many colleagues and owners are losing their units due to the overwhelming and arbitrary economic policies, which are suffering from month to month in the sector “.

The long line of trucks on Route 9.

In a petition raised to the authorities, the carriers requested a regulated rate for general cargo, updating the rates based on the increase in fuel costs, which the minimum rate per kilometer is $ 85, state control of freight payments, the creation of a regulatory entity that reviews conditions and values ​​to obtain a driving license, greater access for companies to subsidies for the purchase of diesel, a single freight rate and a reduction in technical review costs.

Transportistas Unidos is an organization of around 2,000 truckers who came together to represent truck owners who are not affiliated with any entity.

JPE