Polish carriers blocked supplies of military cargo and other necessary goods to Ukraine as an expression of protest. The UNIAN agency reported this on Thursday, November 23, in its Telegram channel with reference to local volunteers.

“Polish carriers are blocking supplies of military equipment and other critical imports to Ukraine,” the material notes.

According to the agency, it is not possible to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border for important parts for detectors of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which Kyiv needs.

In addition, it is emphasized that among the transport blocked in Poland are trucks with drones, medicines, fuel and thermal imagers.

On November 23, the Ukrainian publication “League” reported that the Unions of Employers and Road Carriers of Ukraine called on the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky to intervene in the situation with the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Poland. They decided to call on Zelensky to negotiate with Polish President Andrzej Duda to resolve the situation with the border blockade by Polish carriers. In addition, it was emphasized that losses for the Ukrainian economy due to the border blockade exceeded €400 million, and taking into account fines, penalties and loss of contracts, the number runs into billions.

On November 19, it was reported that interruptions in the delivery of some goods began in Ukraine due to the blocking of the border. At the same time, the vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers ASMAP, Vladimir Balin, said that Kyiv and Warsaw intended to sue over problems with blocking traffic at the border.

Earlier, on November 16, Polish Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk said that the Polish authorities and the European Commission (EC) cannot come to an agreement with truckers who are blocking the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. The protesters were offered some solutions, to which they responded negatively. Adamczyk explained that the protest was caused by the actions of Ukraine and the European Union (EU).

On November 6, the Polish radio station RMF FM reported that carriers from Poland began blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November. They demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number. It was noted that huge queues of trucks had accumulated at the border. One of them began from the side of Lublin near the city of Helm. Law enforcement officers did not allow vehicles into the city to avoid blocking traffic.