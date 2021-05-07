The president of the Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies (Froet), Pedro Díaz, took advantage of his speech yesterday in the ordinary general assembly of the sector’s employers’ association to pronounce on the payment of infrastructures such as the toll on the highways. Díaz indicated that “only from the tax on hydrocarbons to the transport of goods the State collects 11,000 million euros per year, an amount more than enough to cover the maintenance of the roads for the damages” that the transport activity may cause.

In Froet, they estimate the cost that this measure may entail for the more than 10,000 refrigerated trucks in the Region dedicated to exporting at more than 63 million euros per year, as reported by LA VERDAD on April 24.

The regional executive also showed their “disagreement” with the payment of tolls on the highways proposed by the central government and warns that peripheral regions, as is the case of the Region, “are seriously taxed when these types of charges are applied. measures”.

Facua-Consumidores en Acción assures that “it will end up harming users who have less purchasing power”



“An indiscriminate toll is being considered that severely harms Murcia, which is an exporting region and has a very powerful transport sector that will weigh down its economy and diminish its competitiveness,” said the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenge. He described the measure proposed by the central government as “obscurantist”. «Again, true to his custom, Pedro Sánchez imposes it undercover, hides it during an electoral process, takes it out after the elections and all this without counting on the construction sector, or the transport sector, or the communities autonomous nor with those affected of any kind, “he said.

For its part, Facua-Consumidores en Acción also expresses its refusal to charge users of all state and regional highways, since “it will end up harming users who have less purchasing power.” So he considers that the maintenance of state highways should be financed through the State Budgets that come out of direct taxes from citizens. And he warns that the measure will affect more users with less purchasing power.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) recalls that Spanish drivers pay more than 30,000 million euros “in direct and indirect taxes and various fees.”

The Parliamentary Group of Citizens has registered a motion in the Regional Assembly to demand that the central government “abandon the project to implement these tolls as of 2024.