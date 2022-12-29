Transporters from the State of Mexico carry out a blockade to demand that the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico not release two alleged extortionists who were asking them for large amounts of money.

According to Víctor Ruiz, president of Route 42, on December 14 they arrived in three vehicles and motorcycles at the home of the treasurer of the route to demand one million pesos entry and 200 thousand a month.

In addition, public transport drivers of the EdomexThey denounced that the alleged extortionists claim to belong to a cartel and threatened to burn the units and kill carriers if they do not pay the indicated amount.

According to reports, the alleged extortionists were arrested and admitted to the Neza-Bordo prisonbut the carriers fear they will go free.

“The police stopped them when they were waiting for the money, if these people were caught in flagrante delicto they have to be detained, right now they are in the Neza Bordo prison, but because of the money they have, because of the influence they have, we have noticed certain authorities, we do not want them to be released today, when the hearing for failures to due process is going to take place,’ they explained to the media.

Due to the above, drivers made a blockade on the avenue Board of Xochiaca and López Mateos a few meters from the courts of the Mexican entity.

“We ask the Prosecutor’s Office to arrest the gang, nine arrived at the company, the same number arrived at the home of the comrade who had to move, because these people have said that they are going to kill them, burn the home,” mentioned.