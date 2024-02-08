The Public Council for Taxi Development, which unites representatives of market participants from 70 regions of the country, sent Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko an appeal with a request to weaken part of the provisions of the bill on the localization of cars in taxis. This was reported on February 8 “Kommersant”.

According to industry representatives, a bill being considered in the State Duma to give regions the right to introduce requirements for the localization of cars in taxis threatens to reduce the number of participants in this market. Businesses asked the government to make an exception for the self-employed and small taxi companies, as well as to provide state support measures.

Some representatives of automakers are confident that the bill is necessary to protect the taxi market from sanctions. However, others warned about the risks of overly high localization requirements, the note said.

On January 18, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for granting constituent entities of the Russian Federation the right to establish requirements for the level of localization of cars used in taxis. The bill was introduced by Senator Andrei Kutepov and Deputy Vladimir Gutenev.

The authors of the initiative believe that changes are necessary to minimize the risks of increasing the degree of dependence of the taxi network on import supplies. This will also provide additional stimulation of demand for domestic highly localized cars from the taxi industry, the authors of the bill believe. According to the project, at the federal level, the degree of localization for taxi cars from January 1, 2026 should be at least 2 thousand points, and from January 1, 2028 – at least 3 thousand points.

On January 26, it became known that the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation had developed a new procedure for processing documents in the event of an incident involving a passenger taxi. According to the text of the bill, in the event of an incident, the carrier or passenger taxi ordering service is required to draw up a document in relation to each event that occurred, as a result of which harm was caused during transportation to the life, health, or property of the passenger.