“The tumorectomy operation is frequently carried out using robotic surgery which allows only the diseased part of the kidney to be removed in a precise and selective way, preserving the functionality of the good part of the organ”. Thus Giuseppe Carrieri, president of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU), to Adnkronos Salute, on the “partial nephrectomy for a neoplasm” surgery to which the TV presenter Paola Perego declared, via social media, that she had undergone.

“Kidney tumors are twice as common in men as in women and strike more frequently in the decade between 60 and 70 years of age”. Prevention, as Perego reminds us in his post, “can save your life”. Moreover, the professor recalls: “The diagnosis is simple, an abdominal ultrasound is enough”, but the difference is important because “a very early diagnosis allows you to intervene selectively, removing only the diseased part and thus recovering”.

Kidney cancer “has no particular symptoms – concludes Carrieri – Unlike prostate cancer, heredity has not been proven for kidney cancer. Even the risk factors are not clear, but attention should be paid to smoking and a very high-fat diet.”