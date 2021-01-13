He Announcement of the privacy policy update WhatsApp has not been liked by users. The fact that the application (owned by Facebook) wants to share data with other applications such as Instagram and Facebook itself, has led many people to seek new communication alternatives.
And nothing better than going back to the (very) old acquaintances. Concerned about their privacy, dozens of tweeters in Mexico and around the world have decided to abandon WhatsApp. Of course, nobody plans to give up remote communication, more necessary than ever now that A second or until third wave of coronavirus has a good part of the population in confinement until further notice. And nothing like the old allies.
Millennials and older generations will not be able to forget pagers or beepers. In their golden age in the 1990s, they managed to have almost a million users in Mexico. Then the mobile phones arrived and we witnessed the mass extinction of these devices in 2012. If these options don’t convince you, or they still seem too digital, you can always turn to older services. Carrier pigeons, telegrams or even the ouija board. We do not guarantee that there will be good reception in any area.
I already deleted whatsapp. Anything for carrier pigeon
– Three (@Matisse_Mx) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp. Anything by telepathy.
– barbariana (@barbariana) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, telegram and messenger, anything by bank transfer
– Israel 🚲 (@thesmallestboy) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, anything for memes that are a joke but if you want they are not a joke
– César Galicia (@cesargalicia_) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp. Anything for crop circles in English wheat fields.
– Augusto (@chidoguan) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, anything in the shapes that the tea leaves draw at the bottom of the cup
– luis reséndiz (@lapetitemachine) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything for Pegasus.
– Juan Omar Fierro (@juanomarfierro) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything I send them a burning bush.
– God (@Dios_Padre) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, anything for owl 🦉
– Potterhead Club. (@PotterheadClub) January 8, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything for ouija.
– Accidental Ghost🎃👻 (@danadinosaurio) January 13, 2021
I already deleted my whatsapp, anything in person in 2023
– paola. (@unaovejarojilla) January 13, 2021
I already deleted my whatsapp, anything for ICQ.
– Tito Garza Onofre (@garza_onofre) January 13, 2021
I already deleted my whatsapp, anything for dreams.
– nice (@manzanadetierra) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, anything in the astral plane
– Lore Robot 🛸 (@lorerobot) January 13, 2021
I already deleted whatsapp, anything can throw a pebble in my window.
– Javier Tinajero R. (@nuberrante) January 13, 2021
Band already delete WhatsApp, anything if they need me I’m within reach of a tear pic.twitter.com/alhhEpwwlK
– Joseph (@SoyJosephRobles) January 12, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything for PayPal.
– SoyRoy (@rodrigomoranr) January 12, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything they send me sweet bread.
– fernando delaflor (@ F3rn) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything for edicts.
– Durden (@Durden) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything by telegraph from Mexico
– Wonder 🐑 (@RamMaravilla) January 13, 2021
I already deleted WhatsApp, anything they write me a letter to Paris while they vomit bunnies.
– Jaromir Literary (@Jaromir_Lit) January 13, 2021
Follow Verne México on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss your daily helping of internet wonders.
.
Leave a Reply