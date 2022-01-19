This morning a new trailer was released for Horizon Forbidden West, which gave us a much more detailed look at its history. We had the opportunity to meet a new character known as tilda, who will be played by the renowned actress Carrie-Anne Moss, who recently participated in The Matrix Resurrections.

The news was confirmed as part of a new interview with Game Informer, where it was also revealed that gift, one of the main antagonists of this game, will be played by Angela Bassettwho gave life to queen ramonda in Black Panther.

Talking with the previously mentioned portal, the game’s writer, annie katai, revealed that tilda will be a highly mysterious character, and players must find out exactly what he is hiding. On the other hand, gift will be an antagonist who will make life impossible for Aloy throughout your adventure, as well as all the exotic and dangerous robotic creatures.

Horizon Forbidden West arrives at PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

Publisher’s note: It was certainly a pleasant surprise to learn that Carrie-Anne Moss will be a part of the game. There is a possibility that Horizon Forbidden West could have some other celebrity in the game, although not to the level that Death Stranding was, so we will have to keep our eyes peeled.

Via: gameinformer