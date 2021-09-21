TV channel HBO has shared the first images of the reboot of Sex and the City . A short trailer of upcoming productions from the channel shows, among other things, that the main character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) gives a big kiss.



Show editors



Sep 21. 2021











Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Bradshaw’s two best friends, can also be seen in the video. HBO has still not announced when the new series, which And Just Like That… hot appears.

The reboot is about the lives of Bradshaw, York and Hobbes as over-50s in New York. It was previously announced that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, has thanked for a role in the series.

Sex and the City, based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, ran from 1998 to 2004. Two movies were made as sequels in 2008 and 2010.

Sarah Jessica-Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon in London in 2010. © AFP





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: