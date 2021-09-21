TV channel HBO has shared the first images of the reboot of Sex and the City. A short trailer of upcoming productions from the channel shows, among other things, that the main character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) gives a big kiss.
Show editors
Sep 21. 2021
Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Bradshaw’s two best friends, can also be seen in the video. HBO has still not announced when the new series, which And Just Like That… hot appears.
The reboot is about the lives of Bradshaw, York and Hobbes as over-50s in New York. It was previously announced that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, has thanked for a role in the series.
Sex and the City, based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, ran from 1998 to 2004. Two movies were made as sequels in 2008 and 2010.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
Leave a Reply