The cyclist from Madrigueras (Albacete) Héctor Carretero has acknowledged that this season he will bet more to enhance his role as a gregarious “leader” in the Movistar Team because “I have realized that winning is more difficult”.

This reflection of the runner from La Mancha has led him to focus his preparation in an even more collective way, since after his last experience in the Giro d’Italia last November, he verified the complications of other objectives.

“It was good to compete in stages, to escape and fight for the victories, but I realized that it is very difficult and, on the other hand, yes I can help other runners in their objectives “, he has affirmed in statements to Efe. The Albacete is clear that he prefers to be an” essential runner, who is always there to help a great leader and, if later the opportunities, take advantage of them “, has indicated.

That will be his new way of operating on the bicycle, a means where, he said, he has shown that it is useful for working. “Well, I’m pretty good at it, and I can get much more out of that than just looking for my life,” he said.

As for his closest horizon, he has been doubtful about the start of the cycling course: “We are very uncertain about what will happen at the start of the season because everything is being postponed due to the virus, but, in the long term, they want to take me back to the Giro to show that I am a team man,” he made official.

Precisely, has outlined Movistar’s strategy in the great transalpine round of 2021, where they will attend “with our leader Marc Soler, but with a very different philosophy from last year, which consisted of looking for leaks and being seen, to bet more on the race “.

Asked about his professional purposes, has admitted that “any cyclist would like to know the three great toursbut I will focus on the Giro one more time because it is a race that I love. If then everything goes well and I can run La Vuelta it would be a great illusion to do it at home, “he added.

By last, Héctor Carretero has confirmed that he has “one year left on his contract” with Movistar Team and that the renewal will depend on “how everything is resolved during this season”, although he has hoped to continue in the Spanish squad because “I am very happy and happy here”.