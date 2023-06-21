Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/21/2023 – 3:34 am

Share



Carreta Furacão will open a selection process to choose a new member, which will be opened soon for people to send their resume. The group from Ribeirão Preto (SP), which is successful with dancers cheering up the passage of a cart through the streets, released the requirements of the selection process for hiring a new member.

Last week, businesswoman Fabiana Cardoni, one of the founders of Carreta Furacão, informed that the official characters will be maintained and the new member will wear one of the existing costumes. The salary amount was not disclosed.

+ Heir to the creator of “Fofão” sues Carreta Furacão and McDonald’s for plagiarism

Judging by the number of videos shared on social networks in which residents dance in the street with the characters, the company should have no difficulty filling the vacancy.

See the requirements:

Be over 18 years old

Have skill in dancing and softness

Be attending or have completed high school

The main step of the selection process is the candidate’s video, with a minimum duration of two minutes. The material with a personal presentation and with the performance of a choreography for the funk Quica Cuco must be sent to the company’s WhatsApp: https://wa.me/5511977171062

It is also necessary to follow the official profile of Carreta Furacão on Instagram, tag five people in the selection process publication, repost the ad video in stories and tag the profile.

In the official profile, the company wished the candidates luck and even left a message: “Be creative!”

On Instagram alone, Carreta Furacão has around 400,000 followers. On Tik Tok, some publications of the group’s choreography exceed 100,000 views.

These steps ensure that the candidate is noticed by the team and has the chance to highlight their talents among competitors. It is important to follow all the instructions of the selection process to have the application analyzed.























