Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 13:44

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) upheld a first instance conviction to determine that the musical group Carreta Furacão stop using the character “Fon-fon” and pay R$70,000 in moral damages to the son of Orival Pessini, creator of the character Fofão.

According to Judge José Carlos Ferreira Alves, Brazilian legislation defines to the “author the exclusive right to use, enjoy and dispose of the literary, artistic or scientific work (art. 28, of Law No. 9.610/98), and to previously and expressly authorize its use by any existing or future method, from which his patrimonial right arises, with the means of common use of the work being reproduction and public presentation”.

The judge also mentions that Carreta Furacão was accused of plagiarism for the improper use of the character Fofão, “when it decided to create the character ‘Fon-Fon’ as a way of circumventing copyright and continuing to make unauthorized use of the character”.

In its defense, the musical group from Ribeirão Preto (SP) stated that the character created was a way to pay homage to Fofão. Carreta Furacão has been using the character “Fon-Fon” since 2016. The group has a high audience on social media and has even gone viral in China.