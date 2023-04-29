“Writing is writing down evil.” This phrase by Pascal Quignard, recent Formentor Award for Literature, seems to me an obligatory conclusion after reading the judicial chronicles of Emmanuel Carrère on the V13 trial, against the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the Bataclan club in Paris; or actually against his accomplices, since the murderers, except one, died in the adventure. Both writers, together with the Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, are today the protagonists of the validity of French literature, to which can be added in the world of essays a lucid reflection by Edgar Morin, who is over 102 years old, on the conflict in Ukraine (From war to war).

In the autumn of 2020, Carrère, already awarded by the FIL of Guadalajara and before he received the Prince of Asturias, wrote to the head of Culture of The New Observer telling him: “I want to do reports.” He had already frequented the practice of journalism, which he always considered a genre of literature. He was then commissioned a piece about a psychiatric hospital for children and adolescents in which the author, bipolar himself, stayed for 10 days to write it. In the opinion of the director of the magazine, “Emmanuel seemed proud to have lived that immersion among destroyed adolescents in the time of the covid.” He later agreed to cover the historic Bataclan bombing trial. In the nineties he had already written judicial chronicles and covered for The New Obs the trial against Jean-Claude Romand, a false doctor who murdered his wife, his children, his parents and was about to kill his lover as well. After that, Carrère published a novel about the case, The adversary, made into a movie several times. So the new assignment was consistent with her narrative background and experience.

The book that is now being published contains the chronicles of what happened in the hearing room that for nine months housed the case against 20 accused of participating in 130 murders. 300 witnesses, survivors and relatives of the victims testified, and 400 lawyers participated in the debates, as defenders of the accused or as their accusers. A summary of 542 volumes and a 378-page indictment constituted the documentation prior to the oral hearing. But the volume that we comment on is not only the collection of articles published by EL PAÍS, among other newspapers. A third of it, perhaps the most interesting, is newly created. He delves into the feelings of the relatives of the victims, investigates the causes of the cruelty of the murderers and even dares to try to understand the reason for their execrable acts. Although Manuel Valls, then French Prime Minister, said that “to understand is already to excuse”, he does not agree.

The silences of the accused allow us to delve into the bowels of those young people who embraced terror

This attempt to find out what was on the minds of the murderers had already been carried out with the Romand case. Before and after the trial, she established a correspondence with him and expressed her willingness to understand the motives that led him to perpetrate the massacre. In V13 it also looks for the causes of the murderous madness of the jihadists. He narrates, with vigorous and even cruel language, the situation inside the club in which three assassins “needed 10 minutes to kill 90 people and injure about 200 ″. “One word, you are a dead man; one gesture, you’re dead; Your cell phone rings in your pocket, you’re dead.” But Guillaume, a witness for the prosecution at the trial, recounts that he met a terrorist, Kalashnikov in hand, Samy Amimour. “He gave me a signal with his eyes that indicated that he would not kill me.” Why did that guy who was murdering everyone without distinction do it? “Maybe,” says Guillaume calmly, “because that night he didn’t exchange many glances.” That incidentally benevolent murderer would shortly after detonate his bomb belt, raining “on the track a stream of bolts, anorak feathers, shreds of human flesh.” The shreds from Samy’s body.

Carrère’s fast-paced prose, as sincere as it is cruel, instead becomes introspective and delicate when narrating the sad adventures of the victims and their relatives. Like when he points out that Nadia, an Egyptian born in Cairo, married to a Breton and dedicated to helping immigrants in France after having written a thesis on the Salafi movement. After losing her daughter Lamia de ella in the attacks, she laments that those who murdered her were the same age as her, everyone’s age. As children they walked to school hand in hand with her parents, as she led Lamia. “They were little children that she was leading by the hand.” Perhaps overwhelmed by this feeling, after testifying before the judge, she turns to the defense lawyers and tells them: “Do your job. do it right I mean it sincerely.”

Relying on the testimonies of one and the other, the silences and rudeness of the accused allow us to delve into the intricate bowels of those young people who embraced terror in the name of Allah. How was it possible that some boys born in Belgium or France, in Did the bosom of believing families, in some cases not only Mohammedan but also Christian, end up taken by jihadist fundamentalism to the point of killing innocent people arguing that the Westerners also massacred the people in the invasions of Iraq or Syria? Perhaps in response to this question, Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the commandos present at the trial, opened his statement with a lapidary sentence: “Everything you say about us, the jihadists, is as if you were reading the last page of a book. They would have to read the book from the beginning.” A survivor of the massacre expressed that what they had experienced should become a collective story. Two immense ambitions that Emmanuel Carrère judges, with a certain hint of false humility, are “out of our reach. But we are here for that.” We can say that he has achieved it.

V13 Emmanuel Carrere

Translation by Jaime Zulaika

Anagram, 2023

272 pages. 20.90 euros

