Guamúchil.- The athletic festival of hope returned to Guamuchilas the tenth edition of the lto Pink Race who organizes and coordinates the Chavez Radio Group.

Antonio Rosales Boulevard was dressed in a sea of ​​pink walkers and runners of all ages to participate in the call for awareness to prevent the terrible evil of breast cancer. More than 400 athletes took place at the event. The start and the general development of the race was spectacular, with lights and pink powder, after a couple of years of suspending the party due to the pandemic.

They start.At the starting point and confused among the runners, Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar and his wife Lupita López de Camacho, the president of the DIF System, were present. Likewise, Kathy Elitza Chávez, the director of Chávez Radio, attended. The one who did not want to miss the family event and also put on her pink sweater was Martha Olivia González, the municipal trustee. Among the guests was also Ana Villela, the head of Inmujeres in Salvador Alvarado.

In general, the race, which has been taking place in this city for 10 years and in other state entities for 20, was a success.

Here is the place or site on the list where the hundreds of runners crossed the finish line, both in the category of 2 or 5 kilometers, was the least of it, since the main objective was the pleasant participation and exercise. The male and female competitors also took place for several minutes in the Zumba class. All the participants were stimulated with their souvenir medals and had the time to enter the stands where they were offered hydration, fruit and some other food by the organizing group.