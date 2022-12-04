The Porsche Experience Center in Franciacorta is the home of the Carrera Cup Italia. Once again this year the prestigious Brescian location was the venue for Carrera Night, the event which closes an extraordinary 2022 season with the awarding of the 16th edition of the most representative Italian single-brand store.

Presented by the faces of Sky, Davide Camicioli and Matteo Bobbi, the evening marked the tribute of Gianmarco Quaresmini, a 26-year-old from Brescia, to his second title in the Carrera Cup Italia: the standard-bearer of the Ombra – Centri Porsche Brescia team repeated the title won in 2018.

Gianmarco has already made it known that he will want to honor the championship he won by also participating next year in the tricolor Porsche series, but he has not hidden his ambition of wanting to try and win the Supercup in 2023, i.e. the international series that follows the calendar of many Formula 1 GPs.

Keagan Masters didn’t want to miss out on the Franciacorta event and fought for the lead up to Race 1 of the last event at Mugello. The 22-year-old arrived specially from South Africa to receive his well-deserved trophy: Keagan, in fact, is not a resident of Italy, but has chosen the Carrera Cup Italy to try to launch him in Europe. The AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma driver finished in the place of honor by not carrying out tests and not knowing our tracks, but demonstrating a natural speed that is the result of a great talent.

Marco Cassarà at the Carrera Night with the Michelin Cup

And it is no coincidence that Masters, resulting in the best young rider in the Scholarship Programme, deserved to go to Jerez from 22 to 24 November to take part in the International Shoot Out, that is the final challenge between the most deserving young drivers from the various national Carrera Cups with the possibility of becoming a Junior Porsche driver up for grabs. Giorgio Amati (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan) was also in Spain as a wild card: the German manufacturer has yet to formalize who will be promoted to the role of official junior driver.

Third place for Diego Bertonelli, standard-bearer of BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, team making its debut among the 17 that enlivened the championship with a peak of 37 cars on the grid given that the new 992 with 510 horsepower joined the previous version.

In the Michelin Cup success for Marco Cassarà (Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania) ahead of his bitter rival Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and the returning Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors). In the Silver Cup success of Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport).